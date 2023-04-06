Zum Inhalt springen
Registrieren
auszeichnung-anlegerlieblinge-märz-2023-nordstern-spezialwerte-special-situations-long/short

Bestseller-wikifolios im März

Eins der Bestseller-wikifolios hat bislang den Nasdaq 100 um Längen schlagen. Ein anderes erzielte in der Vergangenheit zweistellige Renditen bei sehr geringen Drawdowns. Entdecke jetzt die März-Bestseller:
Jetzt lesen
Überblick
News
Handelsidee
Portfolio
Kennzahlen
Trades

Value Special Situations

FriendlyCapMgmt

Letzter Login: 06.04.2023

Du willst Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikifolio Chart, alle Kennzahlen und bisherigen Trades zu sehen, registriere dich jetzt – völlig kostenlos.

RegistrierenLog in
+0,4 %
seit 24.02.2023
-
1 Jahr
-
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr
-3,5 %
Max Verlust
0,39
Risiko-Faktor

Portfolio Chart

Details
wikifolio-Zertifikat

Verkauf

Kauf

in CHF

Zertifikategebühr p.a.

0,95 %

Performancegebühr

10 %
Für den Status "Investierbar", muss das wikifolio folgende Kriterien erfüllen:
41 / 21 Tage der Testphase
0 / 10 Vormerkungen
CHF 0 / 2.500 vorgem. Kapital
wikifolio vormerken

Ich würde folgenden Betrag investieren:

CHF 100

News

Handelsidee

I am an ex Investment Partner from a London-based long-short event-driven Hedge Fund. I have recently left the fund to focus on running my own money and enjoying life. I have over 15 years of experience and target double-digit annual returns with low correlation to the market. I run a two-pronged approach by combining long/medium-term value-focused investments in mispriced assets with shorter-term trades in special situations / inflection situations. I am very downside-oriented and try to protect the portfolio from permanent impairment of capital. Through the years, I have learned that the old adage of "worry about the downside and the upside takes care of itself" is true.

Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol

WFFREECF99

Erstellungsdatum

24.02.2023

Indexstand

-

High Watermark

100,9

Anlageuniversum

Du willst Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikifolio Chart, alle Kennzahlen und bisherigen Trades zu sehen, registriere dich jetzt – völlig kostenlos.

RegistrierenLog in

Informationen zur Zusammensetzung des fiktiven Referenzportfolios findest du hier.

Weitere Top wikifolios

Cloud Stars International

Alexander Mittermeier

+13,2 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

MAI Energy Selection

Robert Zschorlich

+69,5 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

TTT - Trend Target Trading

Heiko Rudolph

+12,6 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Trendfollowing Deutschland

Christoph Klar

+10,9 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Investment in Wasserstoff Aktien

Arnd-Rüdiger Schwarz

+31,3 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

The next forbidden Fruit

Florian Hiller

+18,0 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Spezielles & Substanz

Manfred Gellink

+15,0 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Global Champions

Christian Thiel

+11,9 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Calvet Research Bewertung&Trends

David Hauck

+12,6 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr
Entdecke
  • Aktuelle wikifolios
  • Investmenttrends
  • wikifolio Trader
  • wikifolio Newsletter
Hilfe
wikifolio
+43 (0) 720 303 812 70service@wikifolio.com
AGBImpressumDatenschutzCookie-Erklärung
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG