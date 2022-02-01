Alle wikifolios
Registrieren
Alle wikifolios

day trading the news

SimonZ

Performance

  • +10,9 %
    seit 28.01.2022
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -0,7 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,93×
    Risiko-Faktor
Inhalte nach Login

Sie wollen Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios und den wikiolio-Chart zu sehen, registrieren Sie sich jetzt - völlig kostenlos.

Registrieren

Handelsidee

I am trying to maximize the portefolio value by short swing trades of max 5-10 days holding time.
Small caps and high risk trades can be part of that, though I´ll focus on value stocks with a certain rebound potential.
I´ll manage the risk by the involved volume of each trade, limiting the loss very very closely.
Various markets will be used, though mainly NASDAQ stocks.
mehr anzeigen
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol
WFHGHRSKXX
Erstellungsdatum
28.01.2022
Indexstand
High Watermark
110,6

Regeln

Auszeichnungen

Anlageuniversum

Trader

SimonZ
Mitglied seit 08.04.2021
Zum Traderprofil

Entscheidungsfindung

  • Technische Analyse
  • Sonstige Analyse

Top wikifolios

Jetzt investierbar

Weitere wikifolios