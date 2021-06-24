Alle wikifolios
JR - MedTech Port

JYRenkes

Performance

  • +1,7 %
    seit 28.04.2021
    1 Jahr
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -4,8 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

Hier dreht sich alles um MEDTECH.
Es wird ausschliesslich in Unternehmensaktien aus diesem Universum investiert. Keine ETFs und keine aktiv gemanagten Fonds.
Zunächst habe ich drei Invest-Kategorien definiert;
1) High-Conviction (+-5% Gewicht jeweils)
2) Herausforderer/Nichenplayer (+-3% Gewichtung)
3) Healthcare-Unternehmen auch teilweise MedTech (+-1-1.5% Gewichtung)

Ziel ist langfristige Wertsteigerung, kein Daytrading.

This wikifolio is all about... MEDTECH.
Only investments in companies/stocks, no mutual fund or ETF investments.
At the starting point, the portfolio will be divided into three categories of stocks:
I - Key priority companies (such as Thermo Fisher and Danaher): will receive an initial weighting of roughly 5% each at the beginning
II - Challenger / 2nd priority stocks (such as Qiagen and Baxer): will receive an initial weighting of 2-3% each
III - Healthcare stocks with key business outside MedTech (such as Johnson & Johnson and Alcon): will receive an initial weighting of 1-1.5%

Active stock selection, but with long-term focus. It is about sustainable investing and not day-trading.
Any substantial stock & strategy changes will be announced. mehr anzeigen

Stammdaten

Symbol
WFJRMEDTEC
Erstellungsdatum
28.04.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
100,9

Trader

JYRenkes
Mitglied seit 20.08.2018
