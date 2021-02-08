Futuremark - Return

Letzte Ereignisse im wikifolio

Kommentar

LYXOR WORLD WATER

We are probably all aware that water is a very important, if not the most important, resource that we as humanity possess and keeps us alive. We consume up to 350 liters per day in the western world, whereas families in Africa and the like often have to share 50 liters per day for a family. Since only about 1% of the world's water is drinkable, the scarcity is exacerbated. By buying the Lyxor World Water ETF, we participate in what is so important for all of us and what keeps us alive. As there is an increasing demand also from hydrogen, we are building up a high position here, as it is hardly deniable how important water will be in the future. Good luck and return Luke