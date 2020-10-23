Michael Bergmann

Top wikifolio High Quality Dividend Growth MichaelB -1,4 % seit Beginn - 1 Jahr TOP WIKIFOLIO TRADE Kauf 23.10.2023 um 12:12 DEUTSCHE BOERSE NA O.N. DE0005810055 Kurs (EUR) 156,650 2,4 % Letzte Aktivität High Quality Dividend Growth Purchased British American Tobacco today. The cut of the buybacks is a bullish sign with regard to deleveraging and to pay down debt. Paying down debt should be high priority for the management of BMT to reduce the risk of refinancing. Through the comming 6 years BMT has debt of around 3 billion per year maturing. Interest rates will be higher than before. FCF for the TTM was $12,7B. Assuming that FCF will be stable until 2030, free cash flow to equity owners will be around $8B to $9B per year. Current dividend obligations are around $6,3B. There is room for more agressive downpayments of debt. Operating profits and fundamental data are intact. I am sure that the debt is very manageble. When debt is lower than 2,5x EBITDA management hinted to start buybacks again. We are now at around 2,9x, with a more normalized EBITDA number we are at ~3,3x. Until we are back at 2,5x EBITDA I am happy to collect the 8,8% dividend. I will sell the stock at 11x earnings.