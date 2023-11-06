InflectionPoint Glbal Growth-Inc

This is a balanced, long-only, global growth and income portfolio. It only holds 25 high-conviction ideas. it was created to mimic the performance of the S&P 500, albeit with a global tilt. It is based on fundamental, bottom-up analysis, with a quantitative overlay. We will follow the 25 companies closely by looking at their fundamental and technical (relative) performance. We aim to rebalance the portfolio when needed and/or change weights as appropriate.