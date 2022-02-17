EAP_SS22_Shiba Inu Invest

Handelsidee

Our investment fund aims to build long term wealth for our investors with capital investments in international markets. We want to provide a low risk, highly diversified portfolio that evolves positively and stable over time. Thus, we follow a conservative approach, while also analysing current circumstances and adapt the portfolio accordingly. For this purpose, we mainly follow economic and political news worldwide and the financials of underlying companies. The main investment classes included in our portfolio are stocks and ETFs. Depending on the situation, adjustments could be made throughout the timeframe. mehr anzeigen

Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.