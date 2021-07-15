Alle wikifolios
MegaTrendFolio

MetaTrader

Performance

  • -1,5 %
    seit 14.07.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -0,8 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • -
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

The idea of this Wikifolio will be to identify global MegaTrends based on different sources (mostly news and studies) and then invest in assets that will benefit from these trends in the future.

Often, there are already investment products out there that focus in specific trends - so I will mostly pick such products like for example ETFs instead of individual stocks.

The megatrends and the resulting allocation will be regularly updated. Obviously, this is intended to be a rather long-term approach, so the portfolio composition should be rather stable. mehr anzeigen
Stammdaten

Symbol
WF00MEGA00
Erstellungsdatum
14.07.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
100,0

Trader

MetaTrader
Mitglied seit 18.11.2020
