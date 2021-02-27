Alle wikifolios
NA and EU Value growth mix

TraderTomluca

Performance

  +1,5 %
    seit 21.02.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  -2,1 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,43×
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

The Goal is to Trade US and EU value or growth companys to beat the maket.

The portfolio will primarly hold EU and US stocks but options can be considered in very few edge cases to increase the portfolio gain.
Another primary goal is a yearly return of 8-9%. Most stocks will be hold for longer periods of time, except in a few case were faster trading maybe required.
The core of the strategy is to buy good companys for periodes of time and sell them when they are overprice or theres a change in the intrinsic value of a company.
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol
WF00NAEUVG
Erstellungsdatum
21.02.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
100,2

Regeln

Auszeichnungen

Anlageuniversum

Trader

TraderTomluca
Mitglied seit 21.02.2021
Zum Traderprofil

Entscheidungsfindung

  • Fundamentale Analyse
  • Sonstige Analyse

