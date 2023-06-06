The Global Buccaneer

This is primarily a global stock portfolio, although with a heavy focus on U.S. listed stocks (though ETFs can and will be included selectively). I am performing on-going, in-depth analysis of all of the world's major stock indices, currencies (all major pairs and crosses), main bond markets and main commodities as well as various proprietary macro economic analysis templates to gauge the overall health of world stock markets. Based on that analysis the decision will be taken whether and to what extent to be fully invested in stocks or whether to (partially) park liquidity in the form of cash, bonds, gold (in ETF form) or otherwise. To the extent I make an active allocation to stocks, investment candidates will be screened based on my proprietary ranking algorithm (which takes into account relative strength, absolute momentum, proprietary health of trend analysis, volatility and further considerations). The final investment decision is made based on my personal read of the charts. No fundamental analysis here! Selling decisions are mainly offloaded to a proprietary trade and risk management algorithm. I reserve the right to overrule this algorithm under certain circumstances (e.g. geopolitical shocks etc.). Holding period: Will depend on the speed with which trades will be reaching their designated targets. This is a highly active, but not hyper-active portfolio.