Long Term Technology

SemiJackass

Performance

  • +8,2 %
    seit 30.04.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -5,3 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,56×
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

Bets on growth technologies, early in the hype cycle or in the trough of disillusionment.

No leverage - cash, shares or funds.
Maximum cash: 40% of the wikifolio.

AI, 3D printing, exo skeletons, robotics etc. mehr anzeigen

Stammdaten

Symbol
WF00TECHLT
Erstellungsdatum
30.04.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
111,8

Regeln

Auszeichnungen

Anlageuniversum

Trader

SemiJackass
Mitglied seit 30.10.2017
Entscheidungsfindung

  • Fundamentale Analyse
  • Sonstige Analyse

