Long Term Technology
Letzter Login: 23.11.2021
Performance
-
+8,2 %seit 30.04.2021
-
-1 Jahr
-
-Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Risiko
-
-5,3 %Max Verlust (bisher)
-
0,56×Risiko-Faktor
-
Letzte Ereignisse im wikifolioNoch keine Kommentare vorhanden
-
Wertpapierkauf 19.11.2021 um 18:12US67066G1040Kurs EUR 290,500 1,9 %
-
Wertpapierverkauf 04.11.2021 um 19:27US88160R1014Kurs EUR 1.070,200 3,9 %
Handelsidee
Bets on growth technologies, early in the hype cycle or in the trough of disillusionment.
No leverage - cash, shares or funds.
Maximum cash: 40% of the wikifolio.
AI, 3D printing, exo skeletons, robotics etc. mehr anzeigen
No leverage - cash, shares or funds.
Maximum cash: 40% of the wikifolio.
AI, 3D printing, exo skeletons, robotics etc. mehr anzeigen
Stammdaten
|
Symbol
|WF00TECHLT
|
Erstellungsdatum
|30.04.2021
|Indexstand
|
High Watermark
|111,8
Regeln
Anlageuniversum
Trader
Mitglied seit 30.10.2017
Entscheidungsfindung
- Fundamentale Analyse
- Sonstige Analyse