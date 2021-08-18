Alle wikifolios
Asia Value

Goldmaster
Ozan Caglar
Goldmaster

Performance

  • -1,3 %
    seit 27.07.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -7,6 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • -
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

This Wikifolio should invest according to the Value Investing method into asian stocks and ETFs.

The investments should be hold for long time periods.

The stocks and ETFs should be bought after the fundamentals are considered. A low P/E Ratip should be a fundamental factor and also the book Value and low debt.
Growing earnings should also be considered as a welcomed point (past earnings growth analysis).
The investments should be diversified into different branches and countries.
Stammdaten

Symbol
WF0ASIAVAL
Erstellungsdatum
27.07.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
103,9

Trader

Goldmaster
Ozan Caglar
Mitglied seit 06.01.2021
Entscheidungsfindung

  • Fundamentale Analyse

