Biopharma Value Chain

This portfolio intends to tap into the growth potential of the Biopharma sector primarily through targeted investments into the supplier base that offers services and technologies along the value chain of the development of a Biological drug, from discovery to market approval. Why Biopharma? - The Biopharma industry tends to be less affected by recessions and inflation compared to more cyclical industries. - Further, does the Biopharma industry show signs of entering an accelerated innovation cycle with high growth in new Biologic modalities such as Cell therapies, Gene therapies, Gene editing, mRNA delivery platforms, Viral vectors, CAR T therapies, Antibody drug conjugates offering attractive growth opportunities.. Why invest in the Biopharma supplier base? Investments in the supplier base are inherently less risky compared to direct investments in Biopharma companies, as their sales do not rely on the success of individual drug candidates/drug pipelines but are evenly spread over the whole industry/several customers. Further attributes adding to the resilience of this sector: 1) Highly regulated environment - the process is part of the product resulting in high barriers to entry and switching costs. 2) highly innovative sector with pricing power and stable margins 3) Strong outsourcing trend of the Biopharma industry for contract research, development and manufacturing. 4) Trend towards integrated end-to-end solutions favouring established players with broadest offering Companies will be analyzed through publicly available information (websites, quarterly and annual reports, investor and tech conferences) and investment decisions made based on market position, technology leadership, innovation, strategy, cash flow generation, EBITDA, management team and past and expected growth patterns. The value investment horizon is at least 5 years with limited and only selective changes within the portfolio.