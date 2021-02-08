Alle wikifolios
Mielau Invest Hedge

MielauInvest

Performance

  • +8,9 %
    seit 02.02.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -3,4 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 1,17×
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

This Portfolio deals with different asset-classes which are evaluated using individual models.
The models used for stocks are mostly DCF and GARP.
For others asset classes Stock-to-Flow and DCF are along the most commonly used.
Economic as well as political factors can also play an important role in investment decisions.
Technical Analysis is only used for fine tuning these investment decisions as for example in specifying the timing and entrances in trades. mehr anzeigen
Stammdaten

Symbol
WF0MIELAUP
Erstellungsdatum
02.02.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
105,3

Trader

MielauInvest
Mitglied seit 02.02.2021
Zum Traderprofil

Entscheidungsfindung

  • Technische Analyse
  • Fundamentale Analyse
