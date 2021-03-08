Magic Formula Investing 101
Performance
+2,2 %seit 01.03.2021
-1 Jahr
-Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Risiko
-2,8 %Max Verlust (bisher)
0,57×Risiko-Faktor
Letzte Ereignisse im wikifolioKommentar 02.03.2021 um 18:44
Wertpapierkauf 02.03.2021 um 18:43US7427181091Kurs EUR 103,120 10,0 %
Noch keine Verkäufe vorhanden
Handelsidee
Magic Formula Investing see https://www.magicformulainvesting.com/ for details.
We choose random Stocks each year and hold them long.
The Idea is that you pick a undervalued Stokc and it gains in value over time.
Less trades means less fees. mehr anzeigen
Stammdaten
Symbol
|WF1337MAGI
Erstellungsdatum
|01.03.2021
|Indexstand
High Watermark
|101,7
Regeln
Anlageuniversum
Trader
Mitglied seit 01.03.2021