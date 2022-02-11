Alle wikifolios
MaxiScalibusa
Jörg Zimmer
MaxiScalibusa

Performance

  • +0,1 %
    seit 04.02.2022
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -0,9 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,69×
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

Stocks and ETFs that are currently in a strong upswing are to be included. The goal is to participate in a rally, to follow the trend and to make the jump in time. The sale should be done according to an own indicator model.

The holding period should be predominantly short term. It should also be possible to distribute the weighting according to current trend strength. Everything that serves a maximum performance should be possible here.

Selection shall be made through technical analysis using charting techniques. Technical indicators such as relative strength and momentum may be included in the selection process. All shares and ETFs that can be traded here can be used, including instruments on falling prices. The highest possible return is aimed for.

ALOHA mehr anzeigen
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol
WF1NATION1
Erstellungsdatum
04.02.2022
Indexstand
High Watermark
100,3

