Log inRegistrieren
Überblick
News
Handelsidee
Portfolio
Kennzahlen
Trades

Taxonomy

JohannesAbel

Letzter Login: 17.05.2022

Du willst Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikifolio Chart, alle Kennzahlen und bisherigen Trades zu sehen, registriere dich jetzt – völlig kostenlos.

RegistrierenLog in
0,0 %
seit 16.05.2022
-
1 Jahr
-
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr
0,0 %
Max Verlust
0,01
Risiko-Faktor

Portfolio

Details
Kalkulatorische Kurse

Verkauf

Kauf

in EUR

Zertifikategebühr p.a.

0,95 %

Performancegebühr

15 %
Für den Status "Investierbar", muss das wikifolio folgende Kriterien erfüllen:
1 / 21 Tage der Testphase
3 / 10 Vormerkungen
EUR 3.200 / 2.500 vorgem. Kapital
wikifolio vormerken

Ich würde folgenden Betrag investieren:

EUR 100

News

Handelsidee

Taxonomy, Green New Deal, Green Bonds and so on. The policies concerning the climate are on an increasing trend. We want to profit off of these developments, but most investors soley focus on green energy companies like solar energy, we don't think this is the right approach. We should in general look at companies which operate carbon negative or are included in the first drafts of the taxonomy, like nuclear. We know this is a difficult topic for many people and we definitly won't overweight it, but it should be still included. We will mainly focus on transportation, energy, ressources and waste management.

Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol

WF24681013

Erstellungsdatum

16.05.2022

Indexstand

-

High Watermark

100,0

Anlageuniversum

Du willst Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikifolio Chart, alle Kennzahlen und bisherigen Trades zu sehen, registriere dich jetzt – völlig kostenlos.

RegistrierenLog in

Informationen zur Zusammensetzung des fiktiven Referenzportfolios findest du hier.

Weitere Top wikifolios

Investment in Wasserstoff Aktien

Arnd-Rüdiger Schwarz

+40,3 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

PPinvest Searching Alpha

Paul Pleus

+35,8 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

GreenDeal

Ernst Liess

+23,0 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

investresearch stockpicker

Philipp Haas

+14,3 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Szew Small Cap

Simon Weishar

+23,6 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Unterbewertete Marken-Aktien & Wachstum

Martin Zipfel

+10,1 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Aktien-Werte First

Wilhelm Reuss

+14,9 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Minus Sinus Value Select

Christoph Neemann

+18,9 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Top 50 Community Aktien M

Christoph Scheuch

+10,2 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr