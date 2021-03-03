MEAT SUBSTITUTE AND VEGAN

Handelsidee

My wikifolio consists of companies that are active in the area of vegan food and meat substitutes. In my view, this topic is becoming increasingly important. More people are giving up meat for reasons such as the environment, religion or for other reasons. My goal is to profit from this development and give these companies more popularity. That's why I analyse and watch these companies and hope for outperformance. Feel free to give me feedback or suggestions about the depot. mehr anzeigen

