Alle wikifolios
Registrieren
Alle wikifolios

Stonks to the moon

Elonfanboy420

Performance

  • -4,0 %
    seit 13.01.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -29,7 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,94×
    Risiko-Faktor
Inhalte nach Login

Sie wollen Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikiolio-Chart und den Nachhaltigkeits-Score zu sehen, registrieren Sie sich jetzt - völlig kostenlos.

Registrieren

Handelsidee

Investing in value stocks and pennystocks that are picked by the most reliable subreddits.
No derivatives, mostly tech and pharma stocks.
Starting this to show that autist reddit investors still have a chance. mehr anzeigen
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol
WF80062603
Erstellungsdatum
13.01.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
111,7

Regeln

Auszeichnungen

Anlageuniversum

Trader

Elonfanboy420
Mitglied seit 09.11.2020
Zum Traderprofil

Top wikifolios

Jetzt investierbar

Weitere wikifolios