Stonks to the moon
Letzter Login: 11.02.2021
Performance
-
-4,0 %seit 13.01.2021
-
-1 Jahr
-
-Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Risiko
-
-29,7 %Max Verlust (bisher)
-
0,94×Risiko-Faktor
-
Letzte Ereignisse im wikifolioNoch keine Kommentare vorhanden
-
Wertpapierkauf 29.01.2021 um 10:32US36467W1099Kurs CHF 347,019 32,5 %
-
Noch keine Verkäufe vorhanden
Handelsidee
Investing in value stocks and pennystocks that are picked by the most reliable subreddits.
No derivatives, mostly tech and pharma stocks.
Starting this to show that autist reddit investors still have a chance. mehr anzeigen
No derivatives, mostly tech and pharma stocks.
Starting this to show that autist reddit investors still have a chance. mehr anzeigen
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.
Stammdaten
|
Symbol
|WF80062603
|
Erstellungsdatum
|13.01.2021
|Indexstand
|
High Watermark
|111,7
Regeln
Anlageuniversum
Trader
Mitglied seit 09.11.2020