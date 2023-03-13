Zum Inhalt springen
Alpha Capture EUR

Leonardo Franci

 | LeonardoFranci

Letzter Login: 13.03.2023

-0,5 %
seit 12.03.2023
-
1 Jahr
-
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr
0,0 %
Max Verlust
0,29
Risiko-Faktor

Portfolio Chart

Details
Kalkulatorische Kurse

Verkauf

Kauf

in EUR

Zertifikategebühr p.a.

0,95 %

Performancegebühr

30 %
Für den Status "Investierbar", muss das wikifolio folgende Kriterien erfüllen:
1 / 21 Tage der Testphase
0 / 10 Vormerkungen
EUR 0 / 2.500 vorgem. Kapital
Merkmale

News

Handelsidee

This wikifolio should invest primarily in European and US Alpha Stocks that I believe are significantly undervalued relative to the market based on fundamental accounting measures (Balance sheets, liquidity analyisis, etc.). The timing of investment shall be supported with a technical analysis (Price, Volume, chart patterns). However there should be no explicit regional exclusion. Additionally ETFs could be added to the mix once in a while, as a part of the risk management. The investment horizon should generally be a shorter one with possible daily rebalancing. The trade sizes should be very small in order to be able to diversify and manage risk. It is also planned to use stop-losses for the majority of positions.

Stammdaten

Symbol

WFALPHACAE

Erstellungsdatum

12.03.2023

Indexstand

-

High Watermark

100,0

Anlageuniversum

