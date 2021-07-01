Alle wikifolios
Weighted Performance A

DGL

Performance

  • +1,6 %
    seit 20.06.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -1,1 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,63×
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

Across all symbols from FTSE350, HDAX and ATXPRIME, the weighted average performance over 5 years and the previous year is calculated with a bias towards longer term growth. Excluding funds and finite models (e.g. mines) with at least 10% growth in both categories the top symbols become part of the portfolio. A larger percentage goes to the top ranked but at least 50 symbols are held at all times for distributing risk. Symbols are re-evaluated once per year.
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol
WFDGL2021A
Erstellungsdatum
20.06.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
100,5

Regeln

Auszeichnungen

Anlageuniversum

Trader

DGL
Mitglied seit 19.06.2021
Zum Traderprofil

Entscheidungsfindung

  • Technische Analyse

