Weighted Performance A

Handelsidee

Across all symbols from FTSE350, HDAX and ATXPRIME, the weighted average performance over 5 years and the previous year is calculated with a bias towards longer term growth. Excluding funds and finite models (e.g. mines) with at least 10% growth in both categories the top symbols become part of the portfolio. A larger percentage goes to the top ranked but at least 50 symbols are held at all times for distributing risk. Symbols are re-evaluated once per year. mehr anzeigen

