Nur noch wenige Tage: Aktien-Check inkl. Gewinnspiel
Superior World Gems
Du willst Zugang zu allen Infos?
Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikifolio Chart, alle Kennzahlen und bisherigen Trades zu sehen, registriere dich jetzt – völlig kostenlos.
Portfolio ChartDetails
Merkmale
News
Handelsidee
My financial model is based on finding and holding Outstanding Companies which present 7 key factors: - Wonderful Management - High Profitability - Great Capital Allocation - Bright future ahead - Historical Outperformance - Wide Moat - Presence in different continents I allocate to each factor a score, and I invest only in companies that have the highest possible score. The model runs 23 key indicators including ROIC, ROCE, Quality of work environment, techical analysis, PEG ratio, WACC/ROIC ratio, ROE, PEG ratio, Net Margins, Buybacks, historical performance vs the benchmark, world diversification, currency risk/reward ratio, and others. The benchmark of my model is the MSCI World. The goal is to outperform it in the long term.
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.
Stammdaten
WFEMILGEMS
27.01.2024
-
100,0
Anlageuniversum
Du willst Zugang zu allen Infos?
Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikifolio Chart, alle Kennzahlen und bisherigen Trades zu sehen, registriere dich jetzt – völlig kostenlos.
Informationen zur Zusammensetzung des fiktiven Referenzportfolios findest du hier.