SP500 and 20 Year Treasury Bonds

EvoFinTech

Performance

  • 0,0 %
    seit 07.01.2022
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,01×
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

This trading strategy uses the correlation between 20+year Treasury Bonds in downturns of the S&P500 to hedge against said market downturns. This portfolio requires active rebalancing every quarter and assumes a complete sell of the treasury bonds near market bottom to re-invest these gains into SPY before market recovery. During market recovery we are re-adding the 20+ year treasury bonds over the course of market recovery and purchase further spy shares at discount rates until rebalancing has been achieved at a rate roughly in line with the market recovery cycle. mehr anzeigen
Stammdaten

Symbol
WFEVOTRADE
Erstellungsdatum
07.01.2022
Indexstand
High Watermark
100,0

Trader

EvoFinTech
Mitglied seit 07.01.2022
Entscheidungsfindung

  • Technische Analyse
  • Fundamentale Analyse

