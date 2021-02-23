High Growth Medium Cap. World

Handelsidee

This portfolio aims to invests in Medium Cap. companies with High Growth perspectives from all over the world, but with some focus in USA.



The companies should have the typical characteristics of High Growth: Increasing sales, increasing revenue (positive revenue or close to break-even), increasing market share. And they should also be market leaders.

In order to have some room to grow, they should have around 100 Billion Dollars market cap.





