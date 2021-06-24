JR - MedTech Port

Handelsidee

Hier dreht sich alles um MEDTECH.

Es wird ausschliesslich in Unternehmensaktien aus diesem Universum investiert. Keine ETFs und keine aktiv gemanagten Fonds.

Zunächst habe ich drei Invest-Kategorien definiert;

1) High-Conviction (+-5% Gewicht jeweils)

2) Herausforderer/Nichenplayer (+-3% Gewichtung)

3) Healthcare-Unternehmen auch teilweise MedTech (+-1-1.5% Gewichtung)



Ziel ist langfristige Wertsteigerung, kein Daytrading.



-----------------------------------------

This wikifolio is all about... MEDTECH.

Only investments in companies/stocks, no mutual fund or ETF investments.

At the starting point, the portfolio will be divided into three categories of stocks:

I - Key priority companies (such as Thermo Fisher and Danaher): will receive an initial weighting of roughly 5% each at the beginning

II - Challenger / 2nd priority stocks (such as Qiagen and Baxer): will receive an initial weighting of 2-3% each

III - Healthcare stocks with key business outside MedTech (such as Johnson & Johnson and Alcon): will receive an initial weighting of 1-1.5%



Active stock selection, but with long-term focus. It is about sustainable investing and not day-trading.

Any substantial stock & strategy changes will be announced. mehr anzeigen