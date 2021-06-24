JR - MedTech Port
Performance
+1,6 %seit 28.04.2021
-1 Jahr
-Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Risiko
-4,8 %Max Verlust (bisher)
-Risiko-Faktor
Letzte Ereignisse im wikifolioNoch keine Kommentare vorhanden
Wertpapierkauf 17.05.2021 um 13:32US8835561023Kurs EUR 380,800 0,8 %
Noch keine Verkäufe vorhanden
Handelsidee
Hier dreht sich alles um MEDTECH.
Es wird ausschliesslich in Unternehmensaktien aus diesem Universum investiert. Keine ETFs und keine aktiv gemanagten Fonds.
Zunächst habe ich drei Invest-Kategorien definiert;
1) High-Conviction (+-5% Gewicht jeweils)
2) Herausforderer/Nichenplayer (+-3% Gewichtung)
3) Healthcare-Unternehmen auch teilweise MedTech (+-1-1.5% Gewichtung)
Ziel ist langfristige Wertsteigerung, kein Daytrading.
-----------------------------------------
This wikifolio is all about... MEDTECH.
Only investments in companies/stocks, no mutual fund or ETF investments.
At the starting point, the portfolio will be divided into three categories of stocks:
I - Key priority companies (such as Thermo Fisher and Danaher): will receive an initial weighting of roughly 5% each at the beginning
II - Challenger / 2nd priority stocks (such as Qiagen and Baxer): will receive an initial weighting of 2-3% each
III - Healthcare stocks with key business outside MedTech (such as Johnson & Johnson and Alcon): will receive an initial weighting of 1-1.5%
Active stock selection, but with long-term focus. It is about sustainable investing and not day-trading.
Any substantial stock & strategy changes will be announced. mehr anzeigen
Stammdaten
Symbol
|WFJRMEDTEC
Erstellungsdatum
|28.04.2021
|Indexstand
High Watermark
|100,9
Regeln
Anlageuniversum
Trader
Mitglied seit 20.08.2018