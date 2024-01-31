Contrarian and early trends
Sometimes market mispricing is looking you in the face, I look at overall market trends and changing market environments to macro developments and try to identify sectors which are likely to see an upwards trend. With some research and due diligence assemble a portfolio which will allow you to outperform the market. Stockpicking should allow to better the general trend. The risk profile will reflect the reward potential. Initial investment emphasis will be on precious metals and the worlds thirst for energy.
