EcoTechPower

Manuel9999

Performance

  • +0,9 %
    seit 08.01.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -9,3 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,38×
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

Solid new technologies, focus on sustainability (climate change) and digitalization (AI and robotics) with some high potential companies for extensive growth.
In the pandemic and post pandemic world, there is no way around digitalization, AI and robotics.
New energies and transport solutions are mandatory for a sustainably growth.
Long term focus, invest in your future! mehr anzeigen
Stammdaten

Symbol
WFTP2SQR2H
Erstellungsdatum
08.01.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
103,9

