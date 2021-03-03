EAP_SS21_WallStreet_Mojo

Handelsidee

Our investment strategy/trading idea is based on 2 pillars:

- Technical analysis

- Fundamental analysis



Our portfolio consists of max. 10 equities. To diversify our portfolio internationally, we pick stocks from different markets and industries on different continents. The technical analysis (50% weight) is based on trend stability (= (trend strength / volatility) × 100). It is used to screen growing and stable companies from different markets. A trend is stable if it constantly increases with low volatility. The other 50% weight is based on fundamental data.



After this screening methods, we check the latest stock reports to ensure the consensus of the top financial analysts. In these reports, analysts evaluate fundamentals, earnings/revenue outlook, relative valuation compared to peers, risk, price momentum and finally also the risk of insider trading.



Additionally, we consider two useful technical indicators as fine-tuning tools in our stock selection. These are the Chaiking Money Flow and the Market Profile. Both are useful for our short-term investment horizon and balancing cadence.



In order to minimize the risk of our portfolio, we hold approximately 5% cash, which has a beta of 0. Furthermore, we implement a beta weighting strategy to control market risk optimally (stress test).



To react immediately to any new information published, we check the news and new issued ratings and price targets from analysts daily. Our portfolio will be balanced (min. 2 trades per week) according to changes in our selection parameters.



To conclude, we invest in globally well diversified equities with a stable growing trend and strong fundamentals with low risk/volatility, relatively low valuation compared to peers, low insider trading occurrance, and promising outlook. In our opinion, the selected companies have good and forward-looking business models.

