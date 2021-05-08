Handelsidee

Sustainability is one of the critical challenges our society is facing today. There is an increasing awareness in business, politics and people’s mindset. Scarcity of resources and growing demand requires sustainable innovative technologies and a greater focus on recycling.



The GREEN SUSTAINABLE RECYCLING FUND combines leading companies as well as young and disruptive enterprises across the world with focus on sustainable recycling solutions and environmental services.



All holdings are reviewed on a quarterly basis analyzing business (such as dividends and other fundamentals), ethics and environmental related aspects. Based on this analysis individual stocks will be added or removed.



mehr anzeigen