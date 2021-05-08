GREEN SUSTAINABLE RECYCLING FUND
Letzter Login: 08.05.2021
Performance
-
-0,1 %seit 02.05.2021
-
-1 Jahr
-
-Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Risiko
-
-0,9 %Max Verlust (bisher)
-
0,41×Risiko-Faktor
-
Letzte Ereignisse im wikifolioNoch keine Kommentare vorhanden
-
Wertpapierkauf 04.05.2021 um 12:20FR0011648716Kurs USD 49,832 0,5 %
-
Wertpapierverkauf 03.05.2021 um 19:46US98419M1009Kurs USD 111,618 0,6 %
Handelsidee
Sustainability is one of the critical challenges our society is facing today. There is an increasing awareness in business, politics and people’s mindset. Scarcity of resources and growing demand requires sustainable innovative technologies and a greater focus on recycling.
The GREEN SUSTAINABLE RECYCLING FUND combines leading companies as well as young and disruptive enterprises across the world with focus on sustainable recycling solutions and environmental services.
All holdings are reviewed on a quarterly basis analyzing business (such as dividends and other fundamentals), ethics and environmental related aspects. Based on this analysis individual stocks will be added or removed.
mehr anzeigen
The GREEN SUSTAINABLE RECYCLING FUND combines leading companies as well as young and disruptive enterprises across the world with focus on sustainable recycling solutions and environmental services.
All holdings are reviewed on a quarterly basis analyzing business (such as dividends and other fundamentals), ethics and environmental related aspects. Based on this analysis individual stocks will be added or removed.
mehr anzeigen
Stammdaten
|
Symbol
|WF000GSRF8
|
Erstellungsdatum
|02.05.2021
|Indexstand
|
High Watermark
|100,0
Regeln
Anlageuniversum
Trader
Mitglied seit 21.07.2019
Entscheidungsfindung
- Fundamentale Analyse