Long-term Hoard

HoardDragon

Performance

  • +9,9 %
    seit 14.02.2022
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -1,4 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 1,56×
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

This portfolio will look to hold particularly hard assets in long term but also buy/sell profitably in accordance with the market situation.

Cash reserves will be kept as low as possible to provide a maximum of protection against inflation mehr anzeigen
Stammdaten

Symbol
WF000HOARD
Erstellungsdatum
14.02.2022
Indexstand
High Watermark
101,4

Regeln

Auszeichnungen

Anlageuniversum

Trader

HoardDragon
Mitglied seit 07.02.2021
