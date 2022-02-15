Long-term Hoard
Performance
+9,9 %seit 14.02.2022
-1 Jahr
-Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Risiko
-1,4 %Max Verlust (bisher)
1,56×Risiko-Faktor
Wertpapierkauf 14.02.2022 um 10:48US5949724083Kurs USD 398,927 99,7 %
Handelsidee
This portfolio will look to hold particularly hard assets in long term but also buy/sell profitably in accordance with the market situation.
Cash reserves will be kept as low as possible to provide a maximum of protection against inflation mehr anzeigen
Stammdaten
Symbol
|WF000HOARD
Erstellungsdatum
|14.02.2022
|Indexstand
High Watermark
|101,4
Regeln
Anlageuniversum
Trader
Mitglied seit 07.02.2021