Bullenkampf

A watch list of 100 stocks has been identified. The stocks which habe been selected, have a correspondingly large market capitalization, attracted attention in the past through leaps in growth or have a solid financial position. The watch list will be revised at the beginning of each quarter. A proven and sustainable strategy is applied to the watchlist. If the criteria are met, the correspondingly stock is bought. It may happen that a position accounts for up to 80% of the portfolio, if no other stock meets the criteria. A chash ratio of 10% is to be maintained permanently for the portfolio.