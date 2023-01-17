Bullenkampf
Du willst Zugang zu allen Infos?
Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikifolio Chart, alle Kennzahlen und bisherigen Trades zu sehen, registriere dich jetzt – völlig kostenlos.
PortfolioDetails
Verkauf
Kauf
Zertifikategebühr p.a.
Performancegebühr
Ich würde folgenden Betrag investieren:
CHF 100
News
Handelsidee
A watch list of 100 stocks has been identified. The stocks which habe been selected, have a correspondingly large market capitalization, attracted attention in the past through leaps in growth or have a solid financial position. The watch list will be revised at the beginning of each quarter. A proven and sustainable strategy is applied to the watchlist. If the criteria are met, the correspondingly stock is bought. It may happen that a position accounts for up to 80% of the portfolio, if no other stock meets the criteria. A chash ratio of 10% is to be maintained permanently for the portfolio.
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.
Stammdaten
WF00650000
15.01.2023
-
100,0
Anlageuniversum
Du willst Zugang zu allen Infos?
Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikifolio Chart, alle Kennzahlen und bisherigen Trades zu sehen, registriere dich jetzt – völlig kostenlos.
Informationen zur Zusammensetzung des fiktiven Referenzportfolios findest du hier.