EAP_SS21_CCP

Handelsidee

Our fund "Core Chances +" follows the omnipresent recommendation to invest with rather than against benchmarks. We thus follow the Core-Satellite-Strategy.



Core:

The equity portfolio consists of 30% MSCI World and 10% MSCI World Momentum to have a broadly diversified base with large and mid-cap companies from all sectors of the industrialized economies. The global approach is completed by 10% of the portfolio invested in MSCI Emerging Markets. The focus on the technology sector is completed by a 10% investment in a Nasdaq 100 ETF to overweight technology stocks already included in the MSCI World.



Satellites:

The iShares Automation and Robotics ETF do not significantly overlap with the indices above, and therefore the remaining 10% of the equity portfolio is invested in this ETF. This allows an additional expansion of the technology focus to small and mid-cap technology companies.



The remaining 30% of the capital is invested in the iShares Global Government Bond ETF to reduce volatility and provide reserves for upcoming opportunities.



The last few years have been increasingly characterized by partly irrational speculation in market niches. As a small, flexible fund, we would like to keep open the possibility of allocating part of the assets (up to 10%) to short-term investments in the areas of cannabis, hydrogen, cryptocurrencies, and others.



Information such as sector and country breakdown, currency exposure, and a stock’s share of the total portfolio are calculated weekly with R and are available upon request.



The portfolio is rebalanced weekly, as required, to avoid any behavioural biases influencing our decisions. Asymmetric returns of the tech sector are systematically shifted into the MSCI World.



We see our fund as an ideal and moderate basic investment in the financial market with a simple, clear, and sound strategy in a time full of opportunities.

Excluded from the investment range are real estate and REITs, and commodities. mehr anzeigen

