Alle wikifolios
Registrieren
Alle wikifolios

Futuremark - Recon

Futuremark

Performance

  • +0,2 %
    seit 16.07.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -1,1 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • -
    Risiko-Faktor
Inhalte nach Login

Sie wollen Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikiolio-Chart und den Nachhaltigkeits-Score zu sehen, registrieren Sie sich jetzt - völlig kostenlos.

Registrieren

Handelsidee

In this wikifolio, investments are made in selected companies that are below the radar of many investors, but whose balance sheets, key figures and business model are convincing.
Some of the companies selected may have high PE ratios because they are in the growth phase or are even still deific. mehr anzeigen
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol
WFRECON123
Erstellungsdatum
16.07.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
100,1

Regeln

Auszeichnungen

Anlageuniversum

Trader

Futuremark
Mitglied seit 01.02.2021
Zum Traderprofil

Top wikifolios

Jetzt investierbar

Weitere wikifolios