Alle wikifolios
Registrieren
Alle wikifolios

Smart Grid virtual power plan

Dana Lemmer
SimpleTrades

Performance

  • -1,0 %
    seit 06.04.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -0,4 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,66×
    Risiko-Faktor
Inhalte nach Login

Sie wollen Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikiolio-Chart und den Nachhaltigkeits-Score zu sehen, registrieren Sie sich jetzt - völlig kostenlos.

Registrieren

Handelsidee

There is a lot of hype about renewable energies. In my opinion, it has been forgotten that this typ of electricity is needing smart grids. Renewable energies can only be integrated into current power grids to a certain extent. Renewable energies occur depending on environmental influences and not according to current demand. Smart grids optimizes the cooperation between power generators, energy storage systems and power consumer units. A virtual power plant is an interconnection of decentralized power generation units, such as photovoltaic systems. So they can be seen as part of Smart Grids.

With this Wikifolio you invest in listed companies that operate in this market. The selection is reviewed and adjusted every six months. Relevant cross-cutting issues (e.g. cybersecurity) are also taken into account. mehr anzeigen
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol
WFSMATGRID
Erstellungsdatum
06.04.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
100,0

Regeln

Auszeichnungen

Anlageuniversum

Trader

SimpleTrades
Dana Lemmer
Mitglied seit 01.04.2021
Zum Traderprofil

Top wikifolios

Jetzt investierbar

Weitere wikifolios