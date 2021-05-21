Handelsidee

Standard and small caps are to be traded primarily around the world.

Investment decisions should mostly be made on the basis of technical chart constellations that suggest a short-term movement. In principle, however, a fundamental analysis can also be used to make a decision.

As a rule, the shares should be held for between several days and several weeks, and in exceptional cases for several months and even years.

Losses should be kept as small as possible.

