Alle wikifolios
Registrieren
Alle wikifolios

World 101

KayHaferkorn
Kay Haferkorn
KayHaferkorn

Performance

  • -3,7 %
    seit 20.05.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -5,6 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 1,02×
    Risiko-Faktor
Inhalte nach Login

Sie wollen Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikiolio-Chart und den Nachhaltigkeits-Score zu sehen, registrieren Sie sich jetzt - völlig kostenlos.

Registrieren

Handelsidee

Standard and small caps are to be traded primarily around the world.
Investment decisions should mostly be made on the basis of technical chart constellations that suggest a short-term movement. In principle, however, a fundamental analysis can also be used to make a decision.
As a rule, the shares should be held for between several days and several weeks, and in exceptional cases for several months and even years.
Losses should be kept as small as possible. mehr anzeigen
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol
WFWORLD101
Erstellungsdatum
20.05.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
100,0

Regeln

Auszeichnungen

Anlageuniversum

Trader

KayHaferkorn
Kay Haferkorn
Mitglied seit 13.06.2017
Zum Traderprofil

Top wikifolios

Jetzt investierbar

Weitere wikifolios