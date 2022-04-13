ViresInNumeris

I've been investing in stocks since the great financial crisis of 2008. I started by swing trading high volatility stocks during 08-09, then invested in value stocks and held them for a couple of years, then generated alpha by early investments into hydrogen stocks and mining companies, and finally invested in the last crypto bull run. Today's markets are predominantly political. More and more steered by central planners. These increasingly unfree markets are detrimental to the economy and society but can be a chance for investors, as long as you can adjust quickly to the new normal. Therefore an investor needs the ability to see beyond the first layer of the presentation in the public domain, and have multiple, constantly updated, macro scenario casts in mind. These provide context to your chart analysis on the weekly and monthly time frame. I plan on spending an average of 5 hours per week on this wikifolio. These consist of times of high focus, during critical market situations, and investment rebalances, but also of times with little to do, since most individual investments, are intended to be held between 6 and 24 months. mehr anzeigen

Handelserfahrung Risikoklasse 1: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 2: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 3: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 4: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 5: 3 oder mehr Jahre