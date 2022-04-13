Inverse ESG - Energy

Handelsidee

The idea of this wikifolio is to create the inverse of what a modern energy ESG investment would look like, as best as possible.



The first reason behind this idea is that sectors, where investments get withdrawn, will have to get more attractive for investors over time, in order to attract any capital at all. The precedent for this idea is the Tobacco industry, which faced similar divestments as conventional energy does today. And despite these general divestments from large funds, Tobacco stocks, after factoring in dividends, have been one of the best investments over the last decades. The idea is that the same pattern might repeat with conventional energies.



The second reason for this idea is that so-called renewable energy sources have already proven to be less sustainable, more unreliable, and more costly than advertised. Yet energy is the most basic need of society. So the conventional energy sector should stay alive and well for longer than current western sentiment might suggest.



The third reason for this idea is the potentially starting de-globalization of the world. With ever-growing numbers of voluntary and involuntary trade sanctions, between countries, which should continue to increase prices for energy for a long time.



This wikifolio wants to implement this idea by buying ETFs and stocks in the Coal, Oil, Natural Gas, and Uranium sector. During times when not all is invested into these sectors, it's the goal to be long 'save harbor currencies', rather than just sit in a cash position.



The geographical selection of the holdings is global, but a focus on North America and Europe is intended.



The decision-making process is informed by chart analysis, macroeconomics, and geopolitics. It's the goal to take advantage of overextensions to the upside and the downside within the individual sectors and swing trade between them.



The investment time horizon of the individual holdings is expected to be between 3 and 24 months.

