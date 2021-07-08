Future Tech Long Term
Letzter Login: 08.07.2021
Performance
-
-2,3 %seit 07.07.2021
-
-1 Jahr
-
-Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Risiko
-
-0,4 %Max Verlust (bisher)
-
0,86×Risiko-Faktor
-
Letzte Ereignisse im wikifolioKommentar 07.07.2021 um 20:33
-
Wertpapierkauf 07.07.2021 um 20:32US62914V1061Kurs EUR 39,280 4,5 %
-
Noch keine Verkäufe vorhanden
Handelsidee
This wikifolio will focus on long term tech, entertainment and automotive stocks which will most likely dominate the future markets. The main aim is to provide a long term oriented portfolio with a mix of well established and new companies that will likely shape our future. The decision to invest-/de-invest will be based on both fundamental and technical analysis. Fonds und ETFs wurden ausgeschlossen. mehr anzeigen
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.
Stammdaten
|
Symbol
|WFTECHCALL
|
Erstellungsdatum
|07.07.2021
|Indexstand
|
High Watermark
|100,0
Regeln
Anlageuniversum
Trader
Mitglied seit 07.07.2021