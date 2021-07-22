Global LONG SHORT Total Return
Letzter Login: 22.07.2021
Performance
-
+0,8 %seit 29.05.2021
-
-1 Jahr
-
-Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Risiko
-
-5,2 %Max Verlust (bisher)
-
1,43×Risiko-Faktor
-
Letzte Ereignisse im wikifolioNoch keine Kommentare vorhanden
-
Wertpapierkauf 17.07.2021 um 10:13FR0010869578Kurs EUR 26,750 2,5 %
-
Noch keine Verkäufe vorhanden
Handelsidee
This portfolio will invest in equities, bonds, commodities, and some limited exposure to BTC/ETH/emerging cryptos.
It will be holding individual stocks, long and short ETFs/ETNs, leveraged instruments, and options.
The overall beta of the portfolio shall not exceed 2 to prevent excessive risk-taking.
Focus on a total return approach i.e. positive performance in both bull and bear markets.
mehr anzeigen
It will be holding individual stocks, long and short ETFs/ETNs, leveraged instruments, and options.
The overall beta of the portfolio shall not exceed 2 to prevent excessive risk-taking.
Focus on a total return approach i.e. positive performance in both bull and bear markets.
mehr anzeigen
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.
Stammdaten
|
Symbol
|WF000BTCLS
|
Erstellungsdatum
|29.05.2021
|Indexstand
|
High Watermark
|105,6
Regeln
Anlageuniversum
Trader
Wolfgang Seidl
Mitglied seit 03.01.2017
Entscheidungsfindung
- Technische Analyse
- Fundamentale Analyse
- Sonstige Analyse