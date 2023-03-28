Zum Inhalt springen
Registrieren
Überblick
News
Handelsidee
Portfolio
Kennzahlen
Trades

DAR - AI3 - Trend Following

DeepAlpha

Letzter Login: 28.03.2023

Du willst Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikifolio Chart, alle Kennzahlen und bisherigen Trades zu sehen, registriere dich jetzt – völlig kostenlos.

RegistrierenLog in
-0,2 %
seit 19.02.2023
-
1 Jahr
-
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr
-0,3 %
Max Verlust
0,83
Risiko-Faktor

Portfolio Chart

Details
Kalkulatorische Kurse

Verkauf

Kauf

in EUR

Zertifikategebühr p.a.

0,95 %

Performancegebühr

5 %
Für den Status "Investierbar", muss das wikifolio folgende Kriterien erfüllen:
36 / 21 Tage der Testphase
0 / 10 Vormerkungen
EUR 0 / 2.500 vorgem. Kapital
wikifolio vormerken

Ich würde folgenden Betrag investieren:

EUR 100

News

Handelsidee

The DAR AI3 Trend following portfolio uses our proprietary machine learning algorithms and quantitative analysis to identify the best performing assets under a risk adjusted trend following strategy. The portfolio is re-balanced monthly with no specific industry/sector focus. Deep Alpha Research is a small quantitative research company located in Munich with expertise in creating hybrid and automated trading strategies. We carefully develop financial models and turn these into tradable strategies.

Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol

WF000DAR01

Erstellungsdatum

19.02.2023

Indexstand

-

High Watermark

100,0

Anlageuniversum

Du willst Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikifolio Chart, alle Kennzahlen und bisherigen Trades zu sehen, registriere dich jetzt – völlig kostenlos.

RegistrierenLog in

Informationen zur Zusammensetzung des fiktiven Referenzportfolios findest du hier.

Weitere Top wikifolios

Videospiele

Mahan Tahvildari

+12,8 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Online Gaming und E-Sports

Fabian Dreher

+15,6 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Intelligent Matrix Trend

Christian Jagd

+20,4 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Global Champions

Christian Thiel

+11,8 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Intelligent Matrix Quantum

Christian Jagd

+20,5 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

BaumbergTrading

Uwe Jaennert

+13,8 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

BaumbergMomentum

Uwe Jaennert

+15,6 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

ForInc TrendInvest

Stefan Uhl

+24,5 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Relative Stärke Dow-Nasdaq-Werte

Michael Kranich

+8,7 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr