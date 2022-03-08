EAP_SS22_FLcapital

Letzte Ereignisse im wikifolio

Kommentar

WITR COM.SEC.DZ06/UN.UGAS

Monitoring the markets gives us the opportunity to react to changes in the market as described in our strategy. Commodity values are currently on the upswing, which we now expect to continue to rise due to the conflict between Ukraine and Russia and the related sanctions. Although investments in the gas industry carry significant risks, such as commodity price volatility risk, and we generally focus on safe investments, we strongly believe that the portfolio will benefit. Furthermore, investments in commodities are a good way to diversify the portfolio and hedge against inflation. This reduces the risk of the entire portfolio.