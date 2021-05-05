Forta Trend Invest
Performance
-
+21,2 %seit 09.04.2021
-
-1 Jahr
-
-Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Risiko
-
-20,3 %Max Verlust (bisher)
-
4,03×Risiko-Faktor
-
Letzte Ereignisse im wikifolioNoch keine Kommentare vorhanden
-
Wertpapierkauf 13.04.2021 um 11:09CH0593331561Kurs EUR 19,240 9,2 %
-
Noch keine Verkäufe vorhanden
Handelsidee
The strategy FortaTrend Invest is based on simple trend following principle.
The investment decision is taken by analizing past performance of an assets and selecting the best performers.
During the US Dollart and Euro emission the best strategy is to investment in assets with limited supply like ETFs and ETPs backed by precious metals, crude oil and cryptocurrencies. mehr anzeigen
Stammdaten
|
Symbol
|WF000FORTA
|
Erstellungsdatum
|09.04.2021
|Indexstand
|
High Watermark
|117,2
Regeln
Anlageuniversum
Trader
Mitglied seit 09.12.2020