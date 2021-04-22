Greater China Tech Invest
Letzter Login: 22.04.2021
Performance
-
-2,1 %seit 18.04.2021
-
-1 Jahr
-
-Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Risiko
-
-4,4 %Max Verlust (bisher)
-
0,81×Risiko-Faktor
-
Letzte Ereignisse im wikifolioNoch keine Kommentare vorhanden
-
Wertpapierkauf 19.04.2021 um 08:20CNE1000003X6Kurs EUR 9,783 3,0 %
-
Noch keine Verkäufe vorhanden
Handelsidee
The China Techfolio covers the Greater China market inlcuding Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau with a focus on online and high technology. A smaller part will be invested in Chinese value shares which benefit from a growing Chinese market and increasing purchasing power of Chinese people.
The portfolio is balanced which means in this case that the shares have a proportion of 3-5% depending on their market capitalization.
The portfolio will not be rebalanced to make full usage of the momentum of strong shares. mehr anzeigen
The portfolio is balanced which means in this case that the shares have a proportion of 3-5% depending on their market capitalization.
The portfolio will not be rebalanced to make full usage of the momentum of strong shares. mehr anzeigen
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.
Stammdaten
|
Symbol
|WF000GCN21
|
Erstellungsdatum
|18.04.2021
|Indexstand
|
High Watermark
|100,0
Regeln
Anlageuniversum
Trader
Mitglied seit 18.04.2021
Entscheidungsfindung
- Technische Analyse
- Fundamentale Analyse
- Sonstige Analyse