22nd Century Investing

22ndMichael

Performance

  • +0,4 %
    seit 23.03.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -4,8 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • -
    Risiko-Faktor
Inhalte nach Login

Handelsidee

22nd Century Investing is focused on investing in value driven future segments and technologies.

In each segment (e.g. hydrogen, sensors, or AI), the most fruitful players are picked and ranked based on their financials over time (P&L, balance sheet, cash flow), their strategy (market, technology, M&A, positioning), and their innovation (Customer growth and net retention, R&D spendings, patent applications, technology leadership, R&D personnel percentage, R&D ROI). The best players are then selected for the portfolio.

Following segments, technologies, and industries will be part of the portfolio:
Fintech, AI, Lab Meat, Chipproducers, Rare Metal Mining, Food & Farming, E-Commerce, Electrification, Hydrogen, Sensors/AI-Vision, E-Gaming, Biotech, Entertainment, Sustainable Tech, Screen & AR & VR, B2B Engineering, Business Software & Servers, 3D Printing, Aeral Engineering, Logistics, Satellite & Space, Quant Computing, Blockchain

Stammdaten

Symbol
WF0022NDCI
Erstellungsdatum
23.03.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
100,0

Regeln

Auszeichnungen

Anlageuniversum

Trader

22ndMichael
Mitglied seit 23.03.2021
Entscheidungsfindung

  • Fundamentale Analyse
  • Sonstige Analyse

Top wikifolios

Jetzt investierbar

Weitere wikifolios