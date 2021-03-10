Disruptive Megatrends
Performance
-
+2,9 %seit 07.03.2021
-
-1 Jahr
-
-Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Risiko
-
-0,7 %Max Verlust (bisher)
-
0,90×Risiko-Faktor
-
Letzte Ereignisse im wikifolioKommentar 10.03.2021 um 13:13
-
Wertpapierkauf 10.03.2021 um 11:51US45337C1027Kurs EUR 66,780 1,3 %
-
Noch keine Verkäufe vorhanden
Handelsidee
This etf serves as a high return-oriented addition to a stable blue chip and value stock portfolio.
Disruptive Megatrends should focus on the key technologies that shape our future. These technologies are put in proportion with socio economic megatrends.
- Artificial Intelligence
- Cyber Securtiy
- Mobility
- Healthcare / sociodemographic changes
- Digitalisation
- Robotic
- Biotech / Genetik
- Shared Economy
For the disruptive megatrends the plan is, to select stocks predominantly with big margins, deep moats, promising business models and playing a role at least one of the societys megatrends. Also the aim is to select stocks with a market cap below 100 billion USD, focusing on exponantial growth.
Stammdaten
|
Symbol
|WF00MCK197
|
Erstellungsdatum
|07.03.2021
|Indexstand
|
High Watermark
|103,6
Regeln
Anlageuniversum
Trader
Mitglied seit 07.03.2021