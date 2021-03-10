Alle wikifolios
Disruptive Megatrends

nomarci

Performance

  • +2,9 %
    seit 07.03.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -0,7 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,90×
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

This etf serves as a high return-oriented addition to a stable blue chip and value stock portfolio.

Disruptive Megatrends should focus on the key technologies that shape our future. These technologies are put in proportion with socio economic megatrends.
- Artificial Intelligence
- Cyber Securtiy
- Mobility
- Healthcare / sociodemographic changes
- Digitalisation
- Robotic
- Biotech / Genetik
- Shared Economy
For the disruptive megatrends the plan is, to select stocks predominantly with big margins, deep moats, promising business models and playing a role at least one of the societys megatrends. Also the aim is to select stocks with a market cap below 100 billion USD, focusing on exponantial growth.

Stammdaten

Symbol
WF00MCK197
Erstellungsdatum
07.03.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
103,6

