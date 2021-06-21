Alle wikifolios
EAP_SS21_Veek

VEEK

Performance

  • -7,0 %
    seit 31.01.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -16,3 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • -
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

This Fund follows a core-satellite strategy and will be actively participating in asset classes including ETFs, stocks, crypto, gold and cash.

In particular, 50% of the assets will be invested in the core portfolio which consists of a ETF selection, covering the most important stock markets in the world, and alternatives, such as gold and crypto. This will also ensure that our mainly equity focussed portfolio is well-diversified across industries, countries and currencies.

The other 50% will be invested in the satellite part of the portfolio which consists of an individual growth stocks selection. The growth stocks were picked according to a top-down approach with a focus on industry selection. mehr anzeigen
Stammdaten

Symbol
WF00VEEK21
Erstellungsdatum
31.01.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
100,0

Trader

VEEK
Mitglied seit 31.01.2021
