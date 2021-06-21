EAP_SS21_Veek
Letzter Login: 21.06.2021
Performance
-
-7,0 %seit 31.01.2021
-
-1 Jahr
-
-Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Risiko
-
-16,3 %Max Verlust (bisher)
-
-Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee
This Fund follows a core-satellite strategy and will be actively participating in asset classes including ETFs, stocks, crypto, gold and cash.
In particular, 50% of the assets will be invested in the core portfolio which consists of a ETF selection, covering the most important stock markets in the world, and alternatives, such as gold and crypto. This will also ensure that our mainly equity focussed portfolio is well-diversified across industries, countries and currencies.
The other 50% will be invested in the satellite part of the portfolio which consists of an individual growth stocks selection. The growth stocks were picked according to a top-down approach with a focus on industry selection. mehr anzeigen
In particular, 50% of the assets will be invested in the core portfolio which consists of a ETF selection, covering the most important stock markets in the world, and alternatives, such as gold and crypto. This will also ensure that our mainly equity focussed portfolio is well-diversified across industries, countries and currencies.
The other 50% will be invested in the satellite part of the portfolio which consists of an individual growth stocks selection. The growth stocks were picked according to a top-down approach with a focus on industry selection. mehr anzeigen
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.
Stammdaten
|
Symbol
|WF00VEEK21
|
Erstellungsdatum
|31.01.2021
|Indexstand
|
High Watermark
|100,0
Regeln
Anlageuniversum
Trader
Mitglied seit 31.01.2021