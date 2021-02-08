Alle wikifolios
INWEEDWETRUST

Bruno Telser
1TB

Performance

  • +1,1 %
    seit 06.02.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -0,7 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,46×
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

Years ago I had one, or the first only hemp Wikifolio.. unfortunately I closed it due to strange Reasons while the Cannabis Stocks went to the the stars due to the Legalizations.. some remained, some are not existing anymore. Seems that in some states the way will not be liberalization but opening to some of the big players in bussiness. So I'll try it again.
Stammdaten

Symbol
WF00WDTRST
Erstellungsdatum
06.02.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
100,0

Regeln

Auszeichnungen

Anlageuniversum

Trader

1TB
Bruno Telser
Mitglied seit 21.07.2016
Zum Traderprofil

Entscheidungsfindung

  • Technische Analyse
  • Fundamentale Analyse
  • Sonstige Analyse

