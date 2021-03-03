Alle wikifolios
Schmitt und Kroeger Investments

GrowEarlobes

Performance

  • -0,2 %
    seit 20.02.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • 0,0 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,14×
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

Only long-term value-based investments that have undergone thorough analysis by Cornelius Schmitt and Ole Kroeger.

Investment selection always follows a 3-step process:
1. Through an extensive database, the intrinsic values of investment opportunities are calculated based on historical financial data (Cashflow, Balance Sheet, Income Statement, and more).
2. The resulting top 100 investment opportunities are ranked weekly and being qualitatively analyzed.
3. When both quantitative and qualitative meet our tight requirements, we buy them for getting bigger Earlobes. mehr anzeigen
Stammdaten

Symbol
WF0BIGEARS
Erstellungsdatum
20.02.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
100,0

