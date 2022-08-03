We follow a simple investment strategy: we buy a high-performing, international index monthly, regardless of the price. We believe that over the long term, the accumulation factor will prevail. The LTP Global Invest Wikifolio invests exclusively in index certificates from well-known banks with an excellent reputation and volume. The index on which we primarily focus is the US American S&P500. We will buy on the 2nd of each month regardless of the price. All purchases are equally weighted and designed to be spread over the next 15-20 years.