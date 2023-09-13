NDXT NDXTUS trades the constituents of The Nasdaq Technology Index We use a pure automated approach, using an Algoritmic and AI based approach. The only human touch is used in verification of the trades that always are overseen by a human. AI is used in the rebalancing phase while the composition (Weights) good old math and powerful number crunching is used (40.0000 GPU processors) The portfolio has min. 14 stocks in normal marked conditions and a max. of 28. In very bad periods like 2022 cash allocation will increase up to 50%.