NDXTUS

Robofunds

Letzter Login: 13.09.2023

+6,2 %
seit 04.07.2023
+9,1 %
Performance (1 M)
-
Volatilität (Max)
-9,5 %
Max Verlust
-
Rendite/Risiko

Portfolio Chart

Details

Merkmale

News

Handelsidee

NDXT NDXTUS trades the constituents of The Nasdaq Technology Index We use a pure automated approach, using an Algoritmic and AI based approach. The only human touch is used in verification of the trades that always are overseen by a human. AI is used in the rebalancing phase while the composition (Weights) good old math and powerful number crunching is used (40.0000 GPU processors) The portfolio has min. 14 stocks in normal marked conditions and a max. of 28. In very bad periods like 2022 cash allocation will increase up to 50%.

Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol

WF0NDXTUSA

Erstellungsdatum

04.07.2023

Indexstand

-

High Watermark

107,1

Anlageuniversum

